Blaqbonez has told his fans to ignore some tweets from him because his account was compromised

The singer revealed that an upcoming act hacked into his Twitter account to drop his music link as well as promote his song

Despite the invasion of privacy, Blaqbonez does not seem bothered as he disclosed that if he could hack into Wizkid's account to do the same thing, he would

The Twitter account of Nigerian singer, Blaqbonez was allegedly hacked by an upcoming singer identified as @imanjozzy.

Blaqbonez took to the app to alert his fans that his account had been compromised and several tweets were not from him.

Blaqbonez says upcoming act hacked his account Photo credit: @blaqbonez

Source: Instagram

Apparently, the singer's account was hacked just to promote @imanjozzy's music as his link and music videos were posted.

Blaqbonez didn't seem bothered by the privacy invasion as he revealed that if he could hack into Wizkid's account for the same purpose, he would.

"DISCLAIMER: please these are the only tweets I’ve posted today, it seems someone has hacked my account and posted a bunch of things, cos I’m seeing weird screenshots and replies to things that have now been deleted, I don’t know to what extent the person has gone."

"someone hacked my account to tweet his music link, I can’t hate on the nigga cos if i could do that on Wizkid’s account i would "

Nigerians react

callme_giftie:

"Make everybody rest abeg."

i_amcaro:

"Everyday wahala, if no be wahala, e go be cruise...... I don tire."

kosi_levi:

"Emeka na one musician you just can’t hate "

bussys_bag

"Tf! that person is desperateif me seff see that kind chance I go use am."

meetmuna_:

"Anything for publicity stunt and promotion, they even had to pay for this "

_sneakersand_more:

"Talk about extreme desperation"

opilo113:

"Blaqbonez na Nigeria problem his cruise too much "

