Stonebwoy’s daughter, Catherine Jidula, recently surprised her mother, Louisa when she exclaimed that her father is a cute guy.

Louisa was holding a can of drink with Stonebwoy’s photo embossed on it. As soon as Jidula saw her father’s photo, she screamed and told her mother that he is a cute guy.

A collage of Jidula and her parents. Photo credit: @drlouisa_/instagram

When the mother asked who, she went on to say:

“Daddy, daddy is a cute guy”.

Out of surprise, Louisa screamed and called someone to come and listen to Jidula saying the father is cute.

She shared the video to her Instagram page with a caption suggesting that she was utterly shocked to hear her daughter speak in that way.

Reactions

The video has impressed many people and they have admired Jidula for her smartness and intelligence. Some people were dazzled over her accent, with some asking to know what school she attends.

margaret_dery:

“It was at that moment that mummy realized she’s in a competition with her own daughter.”

shelaryn_naa:

“Wahala for who no get cute guy.”

thebridalperfection_gh:

“Is her accent for me ..Eeish too much accent CJ.”

ohemaa_trimud3:

“The Accent alone.”

___mizz_aj:

“@ohemaa_trimud3 Charlie mese which school does she attend so i send my kids der.”

october_very_ownnn:

“You people think she is a kid eeerrrr eeeeeiiii grandma CJ.”

abena_grachy:

“Eeei is the accent for me. Mey3m koraa ahye me.”

its_too_late_ralph:

“Ah dem no born am for Ghana??? Like eiii the ascent crazy.”

mavisgh_:

“Eiii English madam.”

dzidzorveron:

“CJ won't kill person eish.”

hajiaalimantusadiya:

“Eiii C mama.”

edna_alakamanu:

“Accent.”

Stonebwoy's daughter turns 4

Catherine Jidula Satekla, the daughter and first child of dancehall star Stonebwoy, real name Livingstone Satekla, and Dr Louisa turned 4 on December 30.

To mark the big day, the mother of the young girl, Dr Louisa Satekla, took to social media to flaunt her bundle of joy.

The photos saw Jidula posing close to a beautifully-designed Christmas tree as she beamed with her pretty smile.

