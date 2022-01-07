Mavin Record boss, Don Jazzy, has stirred yet another major talking point on social media and fans can't stop talking about it

The music producer shared a short video of an electrical shop that bears his name and he made a funny joke about it

In a video that was sighted online, Don Jazzy electrical was boldly written on a shop with fans saying they will patronise him

Ace Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy is back with one of his many jokes, as his brand name was used illegally at a shop.

In a short video that emerged online, a shop bears the name 'Don Jazzy electrical', with fans speaking in the background that they didn't know he was into such a business and they will like to patronise him.

An electrical shop named after Don Jazzy. Credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy posted the video on his Instagram page and mentioned the services he offers in the said shop:

"If you need electrician, call me. I Dey repair intimate toy wey don spoil."

Reactions

A number of Don Jazzy's celebrity colleagues and fans have commented on his electrical shop post.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Donnaadja:

"Congratulations oo. We shall patronize."

Chuey.chu:

"The blessing of having enough, Normally, some of us go dey prepare to sue."

Khalifa_cruz_2:

"Lol baba I wan repair my torch light."

I_am_olluwabanke:

"Oh good I don finally see where to repair my vibrat*r wey spoil."

Chisom.christian.10:

"Name way dey go market now him I want to they use now."

Pamelagirl4rmdblock:

"Which one is this one again hmmmn."

Lycia_specia:

"Jazzy don Dey sell socket, wire and change over switch."

Jamesadam784:

"All my fans should gather here."

