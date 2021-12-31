A fan who attended Wizkid on the beach concert has pointed out how the crowd reacted to the singer performance during the show

In a comparative video shared by he fan, the crowd are more interested in vibing with the old Wizkid than the new Big Wiz

The singer performed a few tracks from the Made in Lagos album and his old songs during the fun concert in Lagos

Lagos music lovers are fans of dance music and not giving in to slow sounds, this was a testament during Wizkid's latest show in the city, Wizkid on the beach.

A fan captured a hilarious moment Wizkid performed tracks from his wave-making Made in Lagos album but has little crowd engagement but when he switched to his old song, the concert arena went wild.

Fans at Wizkid's concert. Credit: @wizkidayo @datswasup

Source: Instagram

The fan captured the comparative moments as:

"Wiz was doing all that Made in Lagos Big Wiz business... less than 10% engagement! But man quickly coded on song 4 or 5 that it's Wizkid his constituents from Lagos came to see... He hasn't sang a song from after 2018 since. I can't even be mad."

Check out the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the post, most of them said they prefer the old Wizkid.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Tunnexl:

"Ojuelegba people only want bread and akara. NOT English breakfast."

Genera_aje:

"It all depends on the tempo of the rhythm."

Sparksofeden_:

"I prefer old Wiz Abeg.. Times of Soweto Baby and the Matter."

Iam97baby:

"Them old jam slams better."

Zimbasamba:

"You don't expect people to jump up when singing songs like blessed now..haba!! You can't expect same energy yet they were singing along."

Crowd goes wild as Wizkid makes grand stage enterance

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid made fans go gaga at his last show of the year 2021.

The singer had fans screaming on top of their lungs as he made a grand entrance on stage at the beach event.

The Essence crooner appeared to have a Michael Jackson moment as he stood on stage while people kept screaming.

Source: Legit.ng