Nigerian singer Teni clocked a new age on December 23 and she was lovingly celebrated by fans and colleagues on social media

The singer's family decided to give her a special treat by inviting her favourite gospel singer, Tope Alabi to sing for her

Teni could not believe her eyes as she exclaimed in disbelief as Tope Alabi sang one of her very popular songs

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi made Teni's wish come through after she showed up to sing for the Case crooner on her birthday.

Teni turned a new age on December 23 and according to her, her birthday wish was to have Tope Alabi singer for her.

Teni's family made her wish come true and she could not hold back her shock and surprise as the gospel singer sang one of her popular songs.

Teni who was starstruck the whole time, went down on her knees as a sign of respect to greet Tope Alabi and at the end of the song, she also expressed how uplifting Tope Alabi's songs have always been for her.

The gospel singer who shared the video wrote:

"Happy birthday @tenientertainer the Lord bless you, keep you and show you mercy in Jesus mighty name Amen."

Nigerians react

iyaboojofespris:

"Happy Birthday darling."

sunmboadeoye:

"This made me smile Happy birthday beautiful @tenientertainer."

lepaciousbose:

" well done aunty Tope, you are so selfless."

western_richie:

"See me smiling like Mumu."

behold_de_beauty_world:

"Awww. This is so sweet to watch my SUPER WOMAN every where doing great Happy Birthday Teni."

thetimo:

"Awwwwwn a star is star struck sweet ooo Happy happy birthday Teni star girl."

officialvickylomo:

"Happy birthday, you shall be great in Jesus Christ mighty name"

Teni collects phone from male fan

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata aka Teni stirred funny reactions from many on social media after a video from one of her gigs surfaced online.

The female songbird was performing her hit song, Case, and used the opportunity to give one male fan an opportunity to dance with her on stage.

Shortly after the young man joined Teni, he quickly tried to film the special moment between them on his mobile device.

However, he was barely able to capture anything before Teni quickly yanked the phone off his hands.

