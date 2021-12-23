Nigerian singer, Teni is popular for her carefree and joyous attitude and this time, she extended it to popular gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele

Ayefele took to his Instagram page with a video of the Case crooner dancing to his song on the street as she was being filmed from the car

Fans of Yinka Ayefele loved the video and assured him in the comment section that everyone loves his songs

Popular gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele, has taken to social media to hail singer, Teni for listening to his song with a lovely video.

Ayefele shared a funny video of the moment Teni jumped out of a moving vehicle and danced energetically to his song as she moved along with the car.

Teni jumps out of her car into the street to dance Photo credit: @yinkaayefele

Source: Instagram

The Case crooner got back into the car and still continued dishing out moves as she hailed herself.

Yinka Ayefele captioned the post with a message of appreciation:

"Keep up the energy @tenientertainer, digging it to Yinka Ayefele's Aspiration. One love my dear sister @tenientertainer."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

segunoduwayetheprof:

"Having said that, all your music are superb, from Bitter Experience to the one just released this week. Kudos sir."

olamide.14855:

"I love her energy ."

official__mayowa:

"Apata herself."

o_y.i.n.l.a.d.e:

"Everyone loves Yinka Ayefele."

_bimbs1:

"such a happy soul."

Davido and Yinka Ayefele meet in Atlanta

Popular gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele is another celebrity who testified to Davido's humility both home and abroad.

Ayefele met with Davido in Atlanta, USA and took to social media to share the photo they took together.

He did not only post a photo with Davido but also wrote a caption full of praises for him.

Teni and Shizzi call each other out

In other news, this December proved to be an improved version of September which saw a lot of social media fights amongst celebrities.

There was a brief fight between Nigerian singer, Teni and former music boss/producer, Shizzi, who took to social media to call her out over the history behind her hit song, Case.

Teni had earlier made a tweet talking about users, which Shizzi jumped on, accusing her of doing the same to him.

Source: Legit.ng News