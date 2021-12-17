Veteran music star, Banky W, has shared his parenting experience and his love for his son Zaiah during a recent interview

Banky revealed that he is so close to his son that he is the one that baths him, changes his diapers and is the first person that carries him in the morning

The singer declared that fatherhood is the most amazing thing and Zaiah is everything he and his wife, Adesua prayed for

Nigerian musician, Banky W, is sharing daddy goals with his fans as he mentioned his role in the life of his young son, Zaiah Wellington.

The singer made the revelation about fatherhood during a recent interview with HipTv.

Banky W is enjoying fatherhood. Credit: @bankywellington

Source: Instagram

Banky made it known that fatherhood is his favourite job description for now and he is cherishing the experiences that come with it.

The singer also commended his son's handsome looks during the interview. He stated:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"The boy is so fine, he resembles milk and honey in a human being. He is the most amazing thing. Zaiah is everything we prayed for and more. I understand God’s love for us as his children, now that I have a child myself.”

The self-acclaimed Mr Capable hinted that being a father is special to him and he will never trade it for anything in the world.

On the existing admirable bond between him and his son, he said:

“I am a hands-on father. I change diapers, bath him and play with him. I am the first person who carries him when he wakes up in the morning”.

Banky W is more romantic, patient, better cook than his wife Adesua

Legit.ng earlier reported that Banky W and his actress wife, Adesua Etomi served their fans with beautiful couple goals on social media.

The duo engaged in a quick romantic question and answer session as they made amazing revelations about their love life.

It was interesting to know that Banky W got the nod ahead of Adesua for many of the romantic sides of their relationship as he is the better cook, more romantic, and patient than his lovely wife.

Source: Legit.ng