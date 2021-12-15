Nigerian female rapper, Mo Cheddah who recently gave birth to her first child has narrated what she went through during the pregnancy state

The rapper revealed that she was bedridden for several weeks and vomited excessively for a period of time

She also maintained that pregnancy is the hardest thing she has ever experienced in life and fans have reacted to her post

Popular female rapper and singer, Modupe-Oreoluwa Oyeyemi Ola better known as Mo Cheddah has given a hint of her pregnancy experience.

The proud mother wondered how what she so much desired could be the most painful experience of her life.

In a post on her verified Instagram page, Mo Cheddah shared a photo of her baby bump and declared that she had hyperemesis gravidarum for the first 25 weeks of pregnancy.

Mo Cheddah has narrated her pregnancy experiences. Credit: @mocheddah

Source: Instagram

The singer declared that she doubts any other thing can be more challenging to her than the pregnancy experience.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She wrote:

"I was bedridden for weeks and could barely open my eyes and talk. All I could do was breathe."

She also made it known that she threw up 10-15 times daily and hinted that it was hard to remain grateful during the pregnancy period.

Mo Cheddah sent her love to every woman who has had or experienced a similar phase.

Check out her post below:

Nigerian send warm messages to Mo Cheddah

Nigerians have reacted to Mo Cheddah's post about her pregnancy experience and most of them complimented her courage.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Debolalagos:

"Thank you for gifting the world a tiny bit of your story Mo. We love you and are rooting for you. And yes it was with it all."

Lalaakindoju:

"Hugs honey. Thank you for being honest and vulnerable. It is indeed a miracle to grow and birth another human. You are doing great. Well done hun."

Mosholape:

"Someone has finally explained my experience! Both pregnancies!!! Well done!! You are almost there!!"

Honey_bunniee:

"Awww now I’m really scared lol .. you’re doing great! Love and light mo."

Mo Cheddah and husband welcome first child after years of marriage

Legit.ng earlier reported that singer and lifestyle blogger, Mo Cheddah and her husband became first-time parents.

The music star and her politician husband, Prince Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi welcomed a baby and shared the news online.

Mo Cheddah shared stunning baby bump photos and fans gushed over her bundle of joy.

Source: Legit Nigeria