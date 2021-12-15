One of the recently reunited music brothers, Peter Okoye of the PSquare group is currently not feeling too good

Peter is undergoing medical attention for symptoms like general body weakness, fever, and immense pain

He also confirmed that he is not tested positive to COVID-19 and their show slated for December 18 has been rescheduled

Fans of the superstar music brothers, PSquare, have been left disappointed with the news of Peter being seriously ill and undergoing medical treatment.

The musician took to his Instagram page to share an image of himself taking drips and resting ahead of his recovery.

Peter of PSquare music group is sick. Credit: @peterpsquare

Peter confirmed that he has been battling with health issues and his doctors have advised him to rest hence the need to postpone their concert slated for December 18, 2021, to Christmas day.

"We were very excited about giving you an amazing show on the 18th, Unfortunately, my body has taken quite a beating with several intense rehearsals back to back and studio that it just couldn’t take it anymore and I have had to give in to Dr’s orders to get some rest, build back my strength to get to optimum health."

He also confirmed his COVID-19 status to be negative and promised fans that he and his brother Paul will dish out electrifying performances on Christmas day.

Check out his post below:

Encouraging messages

A number of Peter's celebrity friends and fans have sent him encouraging messages concerning his health issues and wished him a speedy recovery.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iyaboojofespris:

"Get well soon."

Djswitch_:

"Get well soon chairman!"

Babarex0:

"Health first o. Get well soon bro."

Dareynow:

"Feel better soon bro! We are prepped and ready for you let’s give them a show to remember."

Ericanlewedim:

"Get well soon and your show will be phenomenal."

