The feature film, produced by Bukola Omolola and directed by Ayo 'Cineman' Olaleye, completed filming on October 15, 2026

Award-winning cinematographer Oludotun Ololade used the ARRI Alexa 35 camera and DZO Film PAVO 2x anamorphic lenses to shape the film's visual style

The drama explores childhood trauma, marital struggles, forgiveness and healing through the parallel stories of two women

Principal photography has officially wrapped on House of Grace, a feature film produced by Bukola Omolola and directed by Ayo 'Cineman' Olaleye.

The production team announced that filming ended on Thursday, October 15, 2026, following an intensive shoot guided by award-winning director and cinematographer Oludotun Ololade.

House of Grace explores the hidden pain behind marriage, loss and betrayal. Photo: UGC

Source: Facebook

The film explores themes of childhood trauma, family conflict, reconciliation and spiritual restoration, using contrasting settings to tell the stories of people confronting painful experiences from their past.

Cinematography shapes the film's narrative

Ololade's contribution to House of Grace centred on creating a consistent visual style that supports the story rather than drawing attention away from the characters and their experiences.

According to the production team, the cinematographer adopted an approach inspired by the filmmaking philosophy of celebrated cinematographer Roger Deakins, which emphasises visual coherence and the importance of ensuring that individual shots contribute to the overall film.

To achieve this, the production used the ARRI Alexa 35 camera alongside DZO Film PAVO 2x anamorphic lenses.

The equipment supported the cinematographer's work across the film's contrasting environments, from a troubled marriage to the quieter setting of a geriatric care home.

Ololade's lighting and camera techniques were designed to connect these settings through a unified visual language, allowing the film's emotional themes to remain central to the storytelling.

Producer, director speak on production

Producer Bukola Omolola described Ololade's involvement as a defining moment for the film, highlighting his ability to bring together its multiple timelines and complex emotional themes.

She said his understanding of narrative discipline and visual coherence helped shape the film's exploration of trauma and restoration into a unified cinematic experience.

Director Ayo 'Cineman' Olaleye also praised the collaboration, describing it as a productive partnership built around a shared understanding of visual storytelling.

Olaleye said the cinematographer created a cohesive visual language in which light, shadow and texture support the performances without distracting viewers from the characters' emotional experiences.

What House of Grace is about

House of Grace follows Temi Anyadike, a 38-year-old woman whose unresolved childhood trauma threatens her marriage.

Her struggles intensify when a secret pregnancy brings long-buried fears to the surface, forcing her to confront experiences that have shaped her life and relationships.

Her journey intersects with that of Morayo, a 76-year-old resident of a faith-based geriatric care home who carries a painful history of loss, betrayal and unjust incarceration.

Bukola Omolola’s House of Grace completes principal photography ahead of release

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The film also follows Ayomide, a reluctant caregiving student, as the characters navigate difficult personal circumstances and confront questions about family, responsibility and healing.

Through the parallel stories, the production explores the possibility of reconciliation and forgiveness, presenting a message that people can find healing even after enduring profound emotional pain.

With principal photography completed, House of Grace moves beyond its filming stage. The production team has not provided further details about the film's release date.

Jide Kosoko recounts financial ordeal after N300m investment in cinema movie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko has opened up about a crippling financial loss he suffered after pouring more than N300 million into a cinema film that could not recoup its production costs.

The actor made the revelation during an appearance on the African A List podcast, which aired on Saturday, 17 October. Speaking candidly about the experience, Kosoko said the funds were not entirely his own but were contributed by people who believed in the project and chose to back it financially.

Source: Legit.ng