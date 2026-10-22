Victor Osimhen scored the fourth goal as Galatasaray beat Lille 4-2 in the UEFA Champions League

Osimhen launched an angry post-match rant, insisting no one would teach him how to play football

Galatasaray fans turned on the Nigerian striker online, criticising his attitude towards teammates

Victor Osimhen's celebration turned into controversy after Galatasaray secured a 4-2 away victory over Lille in the UEFA Champions League, with the Nigerian forward's post-match outburst drawing sharp backlash from the club's supporters.

Osimhen netted the fourth goal of the game to help the Turkish champions claim their first Champions League win of the season. The strike carried added significance as it came against Lille, the French club where he played during the 2019/20 season, and it was his first goal in this season's competition.

Galatasaray fans turn on Osimhen after angry rant. Photo by Ferda Demir.

Source: Getty Images

However, it was what happened after the final whistle that grabbed attention. Osimhen went on an angry rant directed at his critics, insisting that no one would teach him how to play football and declaring himself one of the best players in the world.

Fans turn on Osimhen

The video of the outburst spread quickly online and triggered a wave of criticism from Galatasaray's fanbase, a supporter group that had shown enormous warmth towards the striker since his arrival at the club.

@aytkmrvaylz wrote: "Look at that arrogance.. They wouldn't just teach you a lesson; they'd school even your God if you crossed them, and if you don't listen, they'd ship you off as Luis Enrique did to Mbappé, superstar or not. There you're waving your arms around at players who pour their hearts and souls into it, giving everything they've got, and you're getting kids sent off the pitch. Shameless. no wonder you're not on elite teams."

@MarioGrande1903 added: "I'm coming from a place like that! (Lille, Napoli) the words of that guy who doesn't even pass to his friends, just keeps waving his arms around, yelling…"

@arasyonel was more specific in his criticism, pointing to moments during the match itself: "When the team was in the first zone, the ball was played behind the defence. You entered the 18, used the ball poorly, then shouted at the team, 'I'm gonna pass, where are you?' Afterwards, a 2v1 counter happened, and you made a terrible shot on goal. Barış was wide open; you didn't pass it to him. In short, you're a problematic guy, bro."

The depth of love among supporters is notable given how warmly Galatasaray's fanbase had embraced Osimhen since his move to the club. Whether this flashpoint damages that relationship in the long run remains to be seen.

Galatasaray Board member writes letter to Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that a Galatasaray board member wrote an open letter to Osimhen after the striker’s angry message.

Resit Omer Kukner applauded the striker’s talent and contribution to Galatasaray, but urged caution and the ability to take criticism.

Source: Legit.ng