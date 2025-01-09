A fan of Toyin Abraham was left emotional after meeting the Nollywood star at a cinema

Toyin was stunned with the thoughtful and surprised gifts from the fan who had been eager to meet the filmmaker

Toyin expressed her gratitude to the fan and her appreciation for the love and support she receives from her fans

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham recently had an unforgettable encounter with a die-hard fan who left her emotional and grateful. The fan, identified as Young Purpose, surprised Toyin with a thoughtful gift - a customized towel bearing the logo of her movie, "Alakada Bad and Boujee", along with a banner of the film.

Legit.ng reported that the movie, which premiered in December 2024, had achieved N305m at the box office within 18 days.

Toyin Abraham's fan showered her admiration after long wait of meeting her. Credit: @Toyin_Abraham

Source: Instagram

The heartwarming moment was captured on video and shared by Toyin on her Instagram page. In the clip sighted by Legit.ng, the fan presented the gift to Toyin, who was touched by the gesture. The actress was heard expressing her gratitude and admiration for the fan's creativity and dedication.

The duo engaged in conversations for some minutes.

The fan said:

"I thought you've left."

Toyin, in her response said:

"You want to be my friend? No, I have not left. Let me have your Instagram handle. What's your Instagram handle so you can be chatting me. You are shaking, it's okay. Don't cry, I'm here with you."

The filmmaker captioned the video:

"Thank you all for coming out today. Thank you, Viva Jara mall. Today is one of the best moments in my career. Thank you, @youngpurpose685, for loving me genuinely. To everyone who has seen #Alakadabadandboujee, thank you so much, and please preach about Alakada bad and boujee to people who haven't seen it."

The video has since gone viral, with many of Toyin's fans praising the actress for being humble and appreciative of her fans' love and support. The fan has also received accolades for his creativity and dedication to Toyin and her work. Many described the encounter as a testament to the strong bond between Toyin and her fans, who have been instrumental in supporting her career and projects, including "Alakada Bad and Boujee" movie.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Abraham's video

Social media users have reacted to the video shared by Toyin.

@airnyorlar

"So nice but if my man cry like this for celebrity I fit wipe am cord."

@reginachukwu

"Toyin your fan base genuine no worry ... them show me sef love no wor help me subscribe on my YouTube page them."

@pinky_oreoluwa 10h

'This guy na last born."

@itz_skibodee

"He is always around sango wearing this towel for promotion, the guy go even wear wig and heelshe is a titans too."

@ariyoherbsandhealththerapy

"Aunty Toyin don finally meet emotional fans like her. So emotional."

@bieber_swity

"Uncle don't cry. This is quite emotional but his crying mouth is making me laugh We don follow you bros."

@afolashadeomodesire_yosibi

"Awwwnnnn.... See me tearing up watching this."

Toyin shuts down competing with others

Legit.ng earlier reported that the filmmaker shut down reports claiming she was competing with her colleagues in the movie industry.

In a post on her Instagram handle, she said:

“I have always said that beating my own record is the goal, and by God’s help, I have been able to achieve it. As of 10 days last year, I sold ₦105 million, but this year, we have sold ₦205 million as of yesterday. That is 95.24%. This is God. This is growth. This is also love from fans and cinema attendants. Many people have tried to put down this work, but God, in His infinite mercy, has continued to show Himself as God.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng