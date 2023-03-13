Veteran Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis recently stirred the emotions of many at the Oscars 2023 award ceremony

The ace actress, during her acceptance speech, made a telling revelation about how her mum and dad were both nominated for the Oscars in different categories and didn't win

Jamie, who recently turned 64, won her first Oscars in 2023 after making her debut in Hollywood 45 years ago

Veteran Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis recently sparked emotions during her award acceptance speech at the just concluded Oscars 2023.

The 64-year-old actress revealed during her speech that her parents, who were legendary actors, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, were both nominated for the Oscars awards but never won it.

Ace Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis stirs emotions around the world with her acceptance speech after winning the Oscars for the first time at 64. Photo credit: @imdb/@jamieleecurtis

Source: Instagram

With tears in her eyes, Jamie shared how her parents were nominated for the Oscars but never won it. She also noted that she had been in the industry for over four decades, and after several nominations, she had given up hope of ever winning the illustrious gong.

Jamie Lee Curtis is famous for her witty lines and fast-paced acting. It was about time for her to get one; she deserved it. This was the most renowned comment that rented the air after she was announced.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the viral clip of Jamie Lee Curtis crying and share her parent's Oscar story below:

See how netizens reacted to Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscars' emotional moment

@anna.c.novaes:

"She deserves IT A LOT."

@possiblysaif:

"SHE IS ALL OF US!"

@leilah_nakabira:

"Angela deserved this award more than anyone else in that category."

@paratrooper315:

"Happy for Jamie Lee! However, Auntie Angela Bassett was robbed."

@fritschdavid:

"Long overdue for JLC."

@cami.mrd.vzq:

"Jamie Lee you are all of us congratulations."

@nikhil452311:

"Angela was robbed she deserved to win. Only just because it is a marvel movie she didn’t win one."

@chel0_o:

"Yea she shouldn't have won...... Stephanie deserves it way more....."

@l_acosta144:

"Everything Everywhere All At Once killed it!!!"

Oscars 2023: Tems dragged for rocking cloud-like outfit that blocked the view of top Hollywood stars at event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier that Nigerian singer Tems once again made the country proud as she attended the Oscar Awards ceremony over the weekend.

Tems showed up at the prestigious award ceremony, rocking a cloud-like Lever Couture SS23 outfit that caught the attention of many.

However, even though the Golden Globe-nominated musician appeared gracious in her outfit, some critics couldn’t help but express their strong reservations.

Source: Legit.ng