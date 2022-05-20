Many filmmakers who missed the submission of their movies for the Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) 2022 now have hope to smile as the closing date has been extended

The Africa film academy wants filmmakers to submit their feature, short, animation, and documentary work for consideration

The academy also listed prerequisite films to be submitted must meet, it said it will not accept any film that exceeds the 120-minute run for feature

The race to the 2022 African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) has officially begun as the academy has called on African filmmakers to submit their films.

After calls for the entry submissions in early January 2022, the AMAA has extended the entry submission till June 15, 2022.

In a recent statement signed by the founder of the awards ceremony, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, sent to Legit.ng, the organisers called on filmmakers to submit their genres of films to vie for the nomination in almost 30 categories of the film award.

AMAA 2022: Organisers extend entry submission to June 15

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Africa Film Academy, organisers of the AMAAs, is now accepting submissions for the 18th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs). The Africa Film Academy invites filmmakers to submit their feature, short, animation, and documentary work for consideration in nearly 30 film categories of the awards,” the statement read in parts.

The AMAA team also stressed that submission of films is strictly open to films produced within the last year.

“This submission is officially open to only films produced and released between 1st of May 2021 and April 31st, 2022 (last day of submission). All entries for the 18th AMAAs will be made via Filmfreeway. The Africa Film Academy will not accept any film that exceeds the 120-minute run as a feature or a short film that is longer than 40 minutes.”

The 17th edition of the AMAAs was held at the Lagos Marriott Hotels, Ikeja, with Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, several filmmakers across Africa and diaspora, executives, and government officials in attendance. At the event, the governor pledged to host AMAA for the next three years.

Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic lose best actress award to Ugandan actress Joan Agaba

At the 2021 edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), the prestigious award ceremony which is known for its recognition and celebration of African talents saw some top names in the movie industry clutching highly-coveted categories.

The star winner of the night was Eyimofe, a movie by the Esiri brothers that bagged five prizes at the award ceremony. The film scored nods for Best Direction and Best Nigerian Film among others.

Ugandan star actress Joan Agaba also beat Nollywood veterans Funke Akindele-Bello and Rita Dominic to clinch the Best Actress award for her performance in Torture.

Source: Legit.ng