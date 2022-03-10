Netflix on Wednesday released Bridgerton two's trailer showing the new characters expected to be part of this season

Fans were actually excited with some saying they prefer the plot twist that the first season's story

The show will premier on March 25 and the production team will be on the lookout to see if the streaming numbers will surpass the first season's

Lady Whistledown is back, and fans of Bridgeton cannot keep calm. Movie streaming platform released a trailer for the second season, giving fans a taste of what's to come.

Bridgerton's season one Duke of Hastings Rege-Jean Page. Photo: Rege-Jean Page.

Source: Twitter

Netflix gives fans taste of Bridgerton 2

The show experienced mixed reactions in 2021 when it announced that Duke of Hastings, played by Rege-Jean Page, who captivated the hearts of many female fans of the show, was leaving Birdgerton.

On Wednesday 9, Netflix dropped the show's trailer highlighting the new main act, the viscount, who will now be looking for a wife.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The trailer further introduces new characters, who will be women contesting to be the viscount's wife, and the show will be centred around love, betrayals and new beginnings.

Fans are also looking forward to seeing what Lady Whistledown has in store for this season now that the production already let fans know who she was.

Fans excited about it

Legit.ng captured some fans' reactions to the announcement, read below

Vicky:

"I love Penelope but nothing beats Julia as lady thistledown's voice. I'm so ready for the new season."

Tamie Lestage:

"The plot, the actors, the scenery, the costumes and their chemistry. I am ready for this."

Kenny Palmer:

"Their chemistry is straight out of the book. So excited for season two."

Lydia:

"Love to see Julie Andrews is back as the narrator! Wasn't sure we'd hear her again after the Lady Whistledown reveal last season."

TimeBucks:

"Seems like a more exciting plot than season one."

Betty:

"I'm extremely sold. The tone is so much different compared to season one. It feels totally fresh and spring, the best I can describe it."

Jas:

"The trailer had me gasping and screaming."

Squid Game becomes Netflix's biggest debut

Legit.ng previously reported that blockbuster South Korean series, Squid Game made history by becoming the biggest debut show on Netflix.

Netflix announced that the hit series garnered 111 million views four weeks after launch.

Ironically, the Squid Game creator was turned down by studios for a decade.

Source: Legit.ng