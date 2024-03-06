Ede Prize organized a spelling bee for indigenous languages to promote the Yoruba language, culture and traditions

The organiser, Bobo Omotayo, is teaming up with Teammasters, an organisation that holds nationwide spelling bees

The competition is in two categories according to the ages of students participating

The inaugural indigenous language spelling bee, the Ede Prize for Language, has been launched, and it aims to celebrate and preserve the Yoruba language.

The first-of-its-kind indigenous spelling bee was created to promote literacy and academic excellence among students. It will also foster a stronger sense of cultural heritage and linguistic diversity.

According to Ede Prize's creator Bobo Omotayo, the groundbreaking initiative collaborates with Teammasters, a reputable organisation that organises nationwide spelling bees. He noted the project aims to inspire the next generation to be proud of their mother tongue and culture. He proceeded, saying the event will empower young people participating medium to demonstrate their language skills while also celebrating the diversity of indigenous cultures, The Nations reports.

"Ede Prize is a first-of-its-kind indigenous language spelling bee for primary and secondary schools": Bobo Omotayo

Omotayo said:

“The EDE Prize for Language represents our commitment to promoting indigenous literacy and preserving cultural heritage."

Students from Lagos and Ogun states are only eligible to participate in the competition for the prize, and participation is free.

Teammasters National Spelling Bee’s founder Rotimi Eyitayo said the EDE Prize for Language initiative is not just a competition but a celebration of indigenous languages and traditions.

He said the event will have several rounds of competition, resulting in a grand finale where finalists compete for prestigious awards and recognition.

The competition is divided into two categories, the lower category for children between ages 8 and 11 and the higher category for students ages 13 to 17.

The development was greeted with reactions from lovers of indigenous languages:

@mobolaji_in_lagos

Fantabulous! So inspired!

@ankarabagsnaccessories

This is awesome!

@prinxlouis

Amazing

@bimi_folu

When is this coming to ìbàdàn? I'd like my students to participate.

@ms.adefulu

This is amazing

