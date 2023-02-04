Joyce Awino and Sylvester Okongo met in Nairobi after she packed her bags and left Migori in search of greener pastures

Okongo, who was already installing tiles, took Awino under his wings and taught her the job, and would pay her between N2k and N3600

The two now run the Fieldspar tiles installer centre that boasts 22 employees who work for clients all over the country

When Joyce Awino cleared her Form Four in 2019, it became very apparent to her she would not proceed with further education as her parents didn't have the money to pay for her college education.

Joyce Awino installing tiles (l, r), after work (c). Photos: Joyce Awino.

Source: UGC

Awino wanted to be an electrician

Although Awino always dreamt of becoming an electrician or engineer, she didn't waste time having a pity party.

She left her native Migori county for Nairobi to live with her brother.

In Nairobi, she was determined to learn a craft, and that is when she met the lover of her life Sylvester Okongo.

Okongo was not like some men who misuse ladies, he took her just like she was and offered to teach her how to install tiles.

"I started in 2020 as I was still living with my brother. He used to give me between N2k and N3600 per project," Awino told Legit.ng in an interview.

Fieldspar tiles installer centre boasts 22 employees

The pair now boast a business that has employed 22 people who work for them per project.

"Our people travel to far-off places to install tiles for clients and we sometimes have to book hotels for them incase they are not in very safe places," she said.

Fieldspar tiles installer centre charges N1k for plain tiles per square foot and N1500 per square foot for patterned tiles.

Initially, Awino used to feel a lot of back pain after working but she soon got used to it. She also decried clients who do not pay their money on time.

"It earned me respect from friends and family," said Awino of her new job.

You can find her on Facebook's Fieldspar tiles installer centre or on 0729024320.

