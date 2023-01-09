One rhythmic kid went viral after putting on a show by dancing her heart out for visitors who were gathered for a celebration

A Twitter video caused a stir as people saw a little girl doing the most while adults watched her thoroughly entertained

People reacted to the clip and were amazed by how well the child kept up with the beat that was a cross of two music genres

A toddler was dancing and the video went viral. Twitter users were beside themselves after seeing her epic performance.

An adorable girl danced at a family function for guests to enjoy. Image: TikTok/alviraadams_1

Many people had ideas about why the little kid was dancing so passionately. Netizens came up with hilarious scenarios.

Cute girl goes viral on Twitter over dance moves

In an adorable video by @MissManjo, a little girl gives it her all as she entertains guests at a family gathering. In the video, the child looks like she was dedicated to giving the best performance.

Tweeps who watched the video had nothing but praise for the little girl. People also had jokes about the type of music she was dancing to which sounded like a cross between gqom and yaadt music.

@Lhilhilicious commented:

"Yoh, I used to be this child. Popayi yabazali. [Parent's popeye.]"

@ThobelaniMdluli commented:

"Nx abazali bayafana everywhere. [Parents are the same everywhere]."

@_simply_sam__ commented:

"l used to be the kid who dances for visitors."

@mr_9305 commented:

"The umlando part murder right there."

@bathongkutlwano commented:

"Nah she ate, especially the umlando."

@ThaT_SanDiego commented:

"Afrikaans gqom, which level is this one?"

