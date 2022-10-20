Brand and business innovator, Cindy Gallop has spoken up about her preference for dating younger men

The 62-year-old woman said she realised early in life that getting married and having children simply wasn’t her portion

Cindy goes into detail about her sex life and being a huge fan of her own company and single life

Sixty-two-year-old Cindy Gallop, is a brand and business innovator, consultant, coach, and keynote speaker in New York City.

She may be elderly in age but she is young at heart and loves having a fun time with younger men.

Cindy Gallop, 62, loves to keep things fun and light in her love life. Image: Neville Elder/Corbis via Getty Images

After a career in advertising, Gallop launched Make Love, Not Porn in 2009, according to Insider. The platform aims to help people have honest conversations by sharing videos of everyday people having real, emotional, messy sex.

Cindy grew up with an English father and a Chinese mother in Brunei. Although the culture was all about growing up, getting married, and having kids, she soon realised that kind of lifestyle just wasn’t for her.

“I'm enormously fond of my own company. I adore living alone. I love being single. I cannot wait to die alone. I date younger men casually and recreationally for sex — and it works well.

“I don't date men my age because I actively do not want a relationship. And then, I want sex. And when it comes to sex, I'm a big fan of lots of stamina and very short recovery periods. I'm not going to get that with men my own age,” she told the Insider.

Cindy said life became more of a breeze after she let go of the idea of finding “the one” and got into dating younger men through a cougar dating site. Although she has had to teach them a thing or two in the bedroom, she said they appreciate her confidence and her looks far more than her age mates would.

“The single biggest turn-on in the entire world is to be in bed with somebody and know they're having a bloody amazing time because of you. Not enough people get to have that experience. When you communicate, that is what you are enabling for each other.”

For those who looking to get into serious relationships, however, Cindy advises people to go for “a very nice person” and someone they’re actually attracted to, putting aside all social judgments and constructs.

Talk about keeping it real!

