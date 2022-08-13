A Ghanaian lady named Selma and her White lover, Cameron, have married in a beautiful traditional wedding

The pair donned classy African ensembles for the ceremony, where they were captured delighting themselves

After watching the videos of the interracial couple, particularly one on the groom dancing, netizens complimented them

A gorgeous Ghanaian lady only identified as Selma and her White lover, Cameron, have tied the knot in an elegant traditional wedding.

The interracial couple adorned stunning African outfits for their ceremony, where family and loved ones were seen dancing with them.

Selma rocked a pink outfit merged with Kente while the groom complemented her look with an all-white attire and a piece of cloth matching the Kente.

Photos of interracial couple. Credit: shegelabobor

Source: UGC

The couple's stunning occasion was captured in videos and shared on Instagram by Shegelabobor, a master of ceremonies and comedian.

In one of the clips, the groom grabbed attention with his off-beat dance moves. After watching the wedding visuals of the romantic couple, netizens complimented them.

Legit.ng selected some of the comments below the video of the groom dancing.

Netizens react to videos

Thejohnandrews said:

''Let him enjoy his day.''

Ugegbe_bona1 asked:

''Is he really dancing to that music or he is dancing to another background song?''

Abakoomson357 said:

''He did well paa.''

Mr.insight_sam commented:

''He should meet Giovanni for some dance moves and lessons.''

