A zookeeper lost his right ring finger when a caged lion he attempted to pet sunk its teeth into his arm

The man who wanted to impress tourists could be seen struggling to let his finger free from the visibly irritated lion's mouth

After the lion let go of his finger, the zookeeper got back on his feet and immediately exited the facility to seek medical attention

Tourists were left shocked after a man lost a finger after a caged lion he was playing with bit him.

The zookeeper at a St Elizabeth Jamaica Zoo rushed for immediate medical attention after the incident that was recorded by tourists.

A zookeeper lost a finger after he was bitten by a lion he attempted to pet. Photo: Observer Online.

At least fifteen people who were at the animal sanctuary witnessed the shocking incident that was also posted online.

The incident, which was captured on video, has since gone viral on social media.

According to Observer Online, the incident happened a few minutes past 4 pm and was witnessed by shell shocked visitors.

A tourist said the zookeeper in a bid to impress visitors attempted to pet the visibly irritated lion.

The man's ring finger on his right arm was reportedly severed off when the lion sunk its teeth into his arm.

“When it happened, I thought it was a joke. I didn’t think it was serious. I didn’t realise the seriousness of it, because it’s their job to put on a show, obviously, when he fell on the ground everybody realised that it was serious. Everybody started to panic,” she said.

Screams from zookeeper

The zookeeper screamed expletives as he wrestled the caged lion to get his finger free from the lion’s mouth.

A stunned witness said:

"The entire skin and about the first joint of his finger was gone. I ran away from the whole thing because me nuh like see blood and it was too graphic for me,” she said.

Left the facility

The injured and pained zoo attendant got up to his feet after the incident and walked to a vehicle before leaving the facility.

“His facial expression when he was walking is like the pain never kicked in,” said the visitor.

Jamaica Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Pamela Lawson said she would look into the incident.

“We will be going down there and I will be communicating with the National Environment and Planning Agency who has oversight over Jamaica Zoo,” she said.

