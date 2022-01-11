Dating your best friend's ex is not okay, but unfortunately it happens a lot more often than most would like

Social media user @kulanicool shared a screenshot of an ex bestie trying to state her case after taking her friend's man

Peeps were not surprised at the situation, however, most were shook at how she told the woman to “rest”

People dating their best friend’s ex is just not okay! The people of South Africa feel this happens far too often and were shocked by the way this one woman put the situation.

A woman told her ex-bestie to "rest" after she took her ex-bae from her. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Social media user @kulanicool shared a screenshot of messages an ex-bestie sent, apologising for snatching up her man!

It was the part where she said “so rest” that really got the good sis. Kante, rest?

Briefly News got the chance to ask @kulanicool (the one who shared the info) their views on the matter... and this is what they said:

"I think it must have been a case of her knowing what the challenges were within the relationship and using that to her advantage to gain access to the guy and later have it escalate to marriage."

Social media users share their views

While the situation is not surprising at all… the way the woman tried to defend herself, is! What was she actually thinking?

Some feel this lady is better off without her ex and ex-bestie, but some do not see the issue with it as she and the guy were broken up already… Um, girl code?

Take a look at some of the comment

@K_Malulekee said:

“No friend should have access to your relationship.”

@ThabiiDreyer:

“Some friends don't get told anything about the relationship but are still envious, just the fact that you seem happy and the guy is consistently present is enough for them to plot against the relationship♀️ it's Sad.”

@Nhluvuko_S said:

“Yooooo something tells me, the so-called friend knows what she did to the poor guy, she knows! Just thinking out loud.”

Side chick writes letter to married lover's wife, apologises for affair

Infidelity is rife! Marriages hardly last anymore and if they do, they are hardly ever the white picket fence lives we all dream of.

Ingrid from Centurion, Gauteng fell in love with a married man and had been having intimate relations with him for over two years, reported News24.

Finally, reaching her breaking point and knowing she will only ever be ‘the other woman’, Ingrid decided to let the wife of her lover André, Estelle, know what has been happening.

