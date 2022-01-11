Nigerians on social media have been thrown into a debate about what went right and wrong in the recreation of a popular design.

With the unveiling of popular designs on social media comes the throng of fashionistas eagerly recreating this look for special days.

The post has sparked mixed reactions. Photo credit: @asoebiafrica

Source: Instagram

However, while there are some who nail their recreations, it isn't always the same for others. For some people, it is a case of badly done jobs while for others, it is all about body types.

A lady recently replicated a trendy design and hers didn't quite come out the same.

Check out the post below:

Reactions

The post which has since gone viral was shared by @asoebiafrica and sparked quite a debate as to what went wrong.

While some people thought the dress was perfectly done, just on a different body type (and without photoshop), others believed the material used in creating the look was different and the dress lacked fitting.

Check out some comments below:

keemshugz:

"This is not about the designer knowing how to sn.atch waist….you can’t have a waist 40 and its snatched to 30. Forgetting that these designers edit pictures to so their clients can have a smaller waistline. The designer who recreated this did an amazing job."

som_yvon:

"I see she didn't order for the body and I'm confused on what's wrong with her just perfect figure. They're both beautiful. Our standard of beauty these days is just frustrating."

ohemaa_ang:

"This is not about the body people… it’s about the materials, that’s what made a difference plus the style is not the same, it may have the same spirit but not an exact replica."

the.oyintarie_:

"The designer sure did her best but she doesn’t know how to snat.ch that waist like veekee."

9jalioness:

"Looks like same tailor but adapted to different figures… Both absolutely stunning "

addict4.fitness:

"I love that the second picture didn't have to do a Photoshop to have some hip. Perfect. Loving the body you have while rocking the outfit you have ever desired. ❤️❤️❤️"

kenbisci:

"D waist line and hip line needs to be banged in shape... her shape and dress is nice❤️just a lil fitted adjustments."

Abroad-based lady disappointed by Ibadan tailor

It appears not even people outside the country are exempted from the trend of getting disappointed by tailors and the story of a Nigerian lady who is based abroad is yet another proof.

The lady whose identity remains hidden, recently shared her experience with a blogsite about how she had contracted a tailor, @modior_kors, in Ibadan, Oyo state, to make a two-piece ensemble for her.

In the story which was shared by Gist Lover, the client revealed she paid the sum of N55k in full before the tailor agreed to go ahead with the job.

However, what the tailor sent over was a far cry from what the client had requested.

Source: Legit.ng