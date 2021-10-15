Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Mercy, is never one to spare money when it comes to enjoyment and parties

In a video sighted on Instagram, the reality star was spotted at a friend's birthday party spraying her with money without a care in the world

Another video showed the moment the reality star and her friend got to the venue, as she flaunted her backside

One thing rich Nigerian celebrities will always do at events such as birthdays is show off their extravagant lifestyle.

Big Brother Naija season four winner Mercy Eke is never one to manage money and she recently made it rain at an event.

Mercy and the birthday girl on the dance floor Photo credit: @homarelll

Source: Instagram

Mercy sprays wads of cash

In video clips sighted on Instagram, Mercy attended her friend, Ronke Tiamiyu's birthday party and one of the videos captured the moment they both made a grand entrance.

The rest of the video and another clip saw the birthday girl on the dance floor surrounded by Mercy who flaunted her backside for a moment and other ladies who danced with her.

The BBNaija star who had wads of cash in one hand sprayed Ronke and paused momentarily to show off her dance skills.

Watch the clips below:

Reactions

yinkadada9:

"Na Mercy Eke be the only BBN star wey I no say they carry her friends along and spend on them."

jole_ne26:

"Mercy is a team player and goes all out for her friends."

alverrita:

"You just gatto love her. Lord have mercy."

fluffymeex:

"Ladies are now doing doings oo."

jumpsuit_magazine:

"Na this one Dem for dey see mercy."

The Interior of Mercy Eke's new house wows fans

The reality show star celebrated her 28th birthday on September 29 and shared the news of her second house in Lagos.

Mercy shared photos of the luxury property on social media as fans celebrated with her on her new age.

In series of photos posted by @ijeomadaisy on Instagram and sighted by Legit.ng, Mercy’s new home boasts of a large sitting room, an impressive and spacious kitchen as well as a very beautiful bedroom among other things.

