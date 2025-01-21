Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States of America on Monday, January 20, 2025

The event had the country's first lady Melania Trump make a fashion statement with her flamboyant black hat

Its designer Eric Javits spoke about the idea behind the fashion item and expressed gratitude for being part of the landmark occasion

Fashion designer Eric Javits has opened up on what inspired the gorgeous hat he made for the first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, during the inauguration of her husband Donald Trump.

In an interview with ABC News, he said that when he was creating the hat in his hands, it was a simple hat. He added that it was understated and classic. However, when he saw it on her head, it really transformed.

Speaking further about the hat, Javits said that its visual was very strong when one saw her with it. He noted that he was grateful to have been enlisted to create the magnificent hat for her.

"When I saw it on her head, it really transformed. The experience became very powerful," he told ABC News.

Americans react to Melania Trump's hat

Melania Trump's hat has gotten several reactions from Americans and other observers of the glamorous event. Some people shared what the hat looked like while others said it gave off a funeral vibe.

The first lady wore the classy hat on her matching outfit made by American designer Adam Lippes, which consisted of a navy silk wool coat, a navy silk wool pencil skirt, and an ivory silk crepe blouse.

See Melania's hat in the slides below:

Reactions to Melania Trump's hat

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Melania Trump rocking a black hat to her husband's inauguration below:

@theblkdaily:

"With inspiration from the Hamburglar, Adam did amazing."

@barbaracodes:

"It said, “Stay away from me, Donald”.

@rayiamray:

"It’s says my condolences."

@goldcoasttotheheights:

"Did the designer mean to give Hamburglar vibes on purpose?"

@dantasesmom:

"Yea, the death of democracy."

@lisafray10:

"It says she wishes she was at a funeral."

@yvette_thoroughgood:

"Regardless of my personal opinions about she or her husband, the woman can dress. Everyone can’t wear this style of hat, but she pulls it off well."

@reeesaglassman:

"Who the hell cares about her hat when our freedoms and national support systems are being stripped away."

@iamdolemite:

"Yeah, it says hide my face so I don't have to look at my husband."

@abbyboston7:

"I think the goal was achieved. She didn’t want to speak with her eyes, so she or they shaded her."

Donald Trump speaks on hush-money case

Legit.ng earlier reported that following his 'unconditional discharge' in the hush-money case on Friday, January 10, US President-elect Donald Trump came down heavily on "Radical Democrats"

Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, Trump argued that instead of his prosecution, efforts should have been directed to issues such as crime in New York City and the US.

Trump also referenced the coordination between the current Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration and what he described as the "Weaponisation" of the Justice Department.

