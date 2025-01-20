Barely 24 hours before Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America, his wife, Melania, launched a cryptocurrency

The incoming US First Lady announced the launch of the new $MELANIA on X, urging traders to buy

Reports say the new crypto has already hit $1.7 billion in valuation 24 hours after launch

The United States' First Lady Melania Trump launched a new cryptocurrency, $MELANIA, a few hours before Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the US.

According to reports, the development comes 24 hours after her husband, Trump, unveiled the crypto meme, $TRUMP.

US President Donald Trump and his Wife, Melania, launched separate cryptos to overwhelming acceptance Credit: Scott Olson / Staff

Source: Getty Images

Melania Trump issues caveat on new coin

$MELANIA is built on the Solana blockchain, and it joins $TRUMP crypto in the Trump ecosystem, showing the family’s growing involvement in digital assets.

The US First Lady disclosed this on X on Monday, January 20, 2025, saying that the official Melania Meme is live, urging traders to buy,

The coin’s website issued a caveat, stating that it is not intended as an investment opportunity or security but as a simple asset for crypto buffs.

The US President, who criticised cryptos, suddenly changed his position during his election campaign 2024, welcoming digital assets as part of his financial plan.

Trump is the first US prudential candidate to openly accept crypto donations and promise to appoint favourable blockchain innovation.

The new coin hits $1.7 billion in valuation

Experts believe his victory propelled Bitcoin price to an all-time high of about $109,000.

The New Telegraph reports that $MELANIA has already hit $1.7 billion in valuation with a 50.09% increase in value in the last 24 hours.

Also, $TRUMP valuation is about $12 billion, indicating a strong market reception of the Trump coins.

The two meme coins contrast with ex-President Joe Biden’s administration’s stricter stance on crypto regulation, which heightened the sector’s scrutiny.

The launch of $MELANIA shows the growing confidence in digital assets and politics.

Experts say the Trump administration will bring a favourable regulatory environment, transforming the financial sector.

Nigeria battles crypto platforms

Melania Trump’s foray into the crypto ecosystem shows the broader acceptance of blockchain technology in the Trump family.

The Nigerian government has continued to take a strong stance against digital assets, as shown by blocking Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange.

The government blamed the platform for the depreciation of the local currency, stating that about $26 billion had passed through the exchange in one year.

Nigerian crypto firm Patricia continues repayment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Patricia Technologies has begun repayments to subscribers affected by a security breach of its crypto trading platform.

The development is another step in the firm’s effort to restore customers’ confidence.

According to reports, the platform requested a two—to five-year repayment window to generate income from operations and law enforcement recovery efforts and repay its affected customers.

