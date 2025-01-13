Actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham was bombarded by her fans with love as she went to promote her movie Alakada Bad and Boujee

Fans of the Nollywood star formed a music band and sang for her as she stormed the cinema in Ilorin in a hijab

She noted that her fans in Ilorin outdid themselves as she shared videos of how they treated her in the city

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham was well-received by her fans in Ilorin, Kwara state, as she went to promote her cinema film Alakada Bad and Boujee. She rocked a pink hijab as she entered the city.

In a video, she shared how some fans sang for her and raised a placard to welcome her as she entered the cinema. According to the movie star, the love she got was massive and it was a wonderful way to wrap up the interstate meet-and-greet tour for her movie.

Toyin Abraham wears hijab, dances as fans spray her dollars in Ilorin. image credit: @toyin_abraham

Her fans sprayed her some dollars before they went into the cinema to watch her movie. The actress also shared some movie tickets for some of them. She admitted that her fans in Ilorin outdid themselves with how they welcomed her and she won’t forget them in a hurry.

Toyin Abraham thanks her Ilorin fans

The actress, whose hijab gave her a different look, appreciated the love her fans have showed her as she promoted Alakada Bad and Boujee.

Toyin Abraham added that she loves all her fans. She also danced to singer Fido's Joy Is Coming as she encouraged her fans to still see her movie at the cinemas. Some fans of the actress praised her for wearing a hijab to Ilorin which has many Muslims in the city. According to them, respecting and portraying how the people look is noteworthy.

Reactions as Toyin Abraham wears hijab

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Toyin Abraham wears hijab in Ilorin.

@eleluayoola:

"See as my woman hold the dollars to her chest. Thank you, Ilorin."

@seun.akerele:

"Like play like play, Toyin don't learn to dance o. Haaa we've come so far."

@denike.mary:

"Stepper. Our dance step has really improved o."

@midesmart:

"The real celebrity right there, the way she makes her fan comfortable around her is worth emulating and quite impressive. Organic fan base, it’s so difficult not to love aunty Tee. A sweet soul right there."

@taiwo.abisola:

"They say when you’re in Rome behave like them. Kudos for respecting what they stand. In the same way I always greet my Muslim clients in their way. Life is not hard o. You must use your head to get your money in a legit way."

@realojumolabello:

"You hijab so fine ma, Ilorin una do well o."

@esther_oluwadare:

"They say you no get class, but we love you. You have inspired a lot to believe in themselves, 2025 will honor you @toyin_abraham, God bless you and your family."

Overzealous fan jumps on Toyin Abraham

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin has continued to promote her latest cinema movie Alakada Bad and Boujee.

She visited a cinema in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state, to meet with her fans and encourage them to watch her movie.

However, an overzealous fan was so excited to see Toyin Abraham and she jumped on the actress.

