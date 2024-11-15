A fashion designer wanted to recreate the gorgeous dress made by his colleague Mohammed Abbas and he made an attempt

The silver dress and brown attire was made for Ashmusy, however, what the fashion designer made had a few differences

Some netizens commended the stylist while others observed the difference in the shapes of the two outfits

A lady decided to recreate the outfit worn by content creator Amarachi Amusi, aka Ashmusy, and she contacted her fashion designer.

The silver dress had its upper parts designed with stylish brown fabric and it was originally made by celebrity stylist Mohammed Abbas.

Ashmusy's outfit displayed her curves and had a flair from her thighs down to her ankles. However, what the fashion designer @mr_tee_wears on Instagram made for his client was less curvy.

Some people noted that the fashion designer tried in the recreation attempt but the body types of the ladies were different. Besides, Mohammed Abbas used more fabrics than his colleague.

See the original outfit below:

See the recreation below:

Reactions to the recreated Asmusy's dress

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Ashmusy's dress and what the fashion designer recreated below:

@mojisola_akinrelere:

"It's like the recreationist is managing materials ooo if not it would have come out nice."

@ellbi7:

"Looks like you didn't give your tailor enough fabric."

@aggie_iluobe:

"Idc that's fine work right there. It's much easier for these guys to freestyle than copy someone's design."

@nonnie_abraham:

"It’s the same it’s just the body or the other one is filtered."

@violet_cathy21:

"It's close only that the bottom needed more material. But if it wasn't on a dummy maybe it would look better."

@laurels_gh:

"Learn to advise if a chosen dress won't fit a client's body shape well."

@munachidinwike:

"What you got is beautiful but next time use more material."

Lady orders Funke Akindele's dress

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady, Toyin Gold, had shared how her tailor convinced her to accept an outfit that was different from what she ordered.

In a video, the lady said she ordered actress Funke Akindele's magnificent green dress, which she wore to Sharon Ooja's wedding.

However, what her tailor made for her was quite different, and she laughed at it and posted it on social media.

