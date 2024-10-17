An X user, Dami Foreign, has wondered why actress and model, Temi Otedola, rocks a simple hairstyle instead of wearing the expensive ones

He shared a photo of the billionaire daughter packing her hair with gel which gave her a beautiful look

However, Dami Foreign was not comfortable with her look and desired that Temi Otedola looks more sophisticated

Nollywood actress, Temi Otedola, has often made the news for her gorgeous looks and attires, but an X user, Dami Foreign, feels the movie star should rock more expensive hairstyles.

He stated that as a billionaire daughter, he expected Temi to wear bone straight hair, which are very expensive.

It is pertinent to note that aside from packing her hair in a bun, the movie star wears other hairstyles. However, she is seen more with the popular hairstyle.

Temi Otedola is the daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola. Aside from Dami Foreign, other netizens shaded other ladies who make expensive hairstyles, yet, they are not rich.

See Dami Foreign's tweet below:

Peeps react to Temi Otedola's hairstyle

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Temi Otedola's hairstyle below:

@Psychofreaks_:

"Even billionaire daughter no dey stress her papa for money for wig or bone straight."

@TheDamiForeign:

"But Precious from Ikorodu no go allow person rest."

@Haywhyforyou:

"Na wetin she like do be dat."

@TheDamiForeign:

"I wish say my babe fit dey like her."

@malikayobami5:

"That gel go feed you and your wife for 100 years."

@TheDamiForeign:

"Which kind mumu talk be this?

@xDavidunknownx:

"Who she wan oppress/impress? Na poor person pikin go wan dey live extravagant lifestyle."

@big_theo__:

"The gel wey she de use cost pass bone straight."

@Alexandaaahh:

"She no dey chop?"

@TheDamiForeign:

"She dey watch her weight."

Temi Otedola speaks about Mr Eazi

Earlier, Temi spilled some juicy tea about her relationship and marriage with singer Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, aka Mr Eazi.

The lifestyle influencer revealed that their meeting wasn’t planned and that after they met, their connection became strong.

Temi, however, revealed where they met, which caught the interest of their fans on social media.

