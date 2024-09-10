Fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, is known for making daunting styles and she showed off her creative prowess again for Jamaican singer Spice

She made a show-stopping ball gown with dollars which looked remarkable on the singer and impressed social media users

Toyin's work of art proved how gifted her hands were and Spice revealed how she felt about the outfit and where she wore it

Celebrity stylist and the chief executive officer of Tiannah's Place Empire, Toyin Lawani, wowed netizens as she shared the breathtaking dollar dress she made for Jamaican singer Grace Latoya Hamilton, aka Spice.

Toyin Lawani designs a stunning dollar dress for singer Spice. Image credit: @tiannahplacempire, @spiceofficial

The off-shoulder ball gown was designed in three days and Toyin noted that it was a tough process for her. Sharing how she clipped the dollar bills to the blue fabric, she said she had to create a base on it.

Besides, she said it was fun making the outfit for Spice. According to the singer, the outfit was for a live studio performance for Vevo UK, where she thrilled fans with her track Price Tag from her new album Mirror 25.

She also hailed her creative attire which was also commended by her fans. Furthermore, Toyin Lawani hailed her creative process while describing herself as the king of fashion.

See Spice's outfit made by Toyin Lawani below:

Reactions to Toyin Lawani's dress for Spice

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the dollars outfit below:

@finest_urhobo_babe:

"Only one king of fashion."

@segun_wealth:

"Cloth wei I don’t thief …. I de for Ghana now de ball like this."

@_ajoke_adeh:

"KOF for so many reasons."

@onyikizzy1:

"1k dollars, God abeg I will never be poor in my life."

@queen_lhynah:

"This is what is called a million dollars dress."

@harafashion_:

"She’s not looking like a million bucks! She’s a billion bucks! IF IT IS NOT TIANNAH! IT CAN NEVER BE TIANNAH!"

@pretty_nazor:

"EFCC looking closely to see if dey will find out naira bills."

