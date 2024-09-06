Enough has not been heard about the wedding dress of actor Yhemo Lee's wife Tayo which looked dazzling on her

A fashion blogger Hafsah Mohammed had called out celebrity stylist, Deola Sagoe, for remaking her dress for Tayo

However, in her response, Deola said none of her clients have any intellectual right to her works, among other clarifications

Fashion designer, Deola Sagoe, has responded to the claims by a fashion blogger and digital creator, Hafsah Mohammed, that she remade her custom wedding dress for actor Yhemo Lee's wife, Tayo.

Hafsah said she paid $5,000 in 2022 for her dress to be made for only her and she expected that Deola would not make it for any other client.

However, when she saw the style on Tayo during her wedding on August 31, 2024, she decided to call out Deola.

The veteran fashion designer released a statement informing the public that her designs are not the intellectual properties of any client. Besides, they can be modified for another in colours and styles.

According to Deola, her company her offered services to her clients for over 35 years based on truth, love, and integrity.

Hafsah replies Deola

Hafsah Mohammed read the response of Deola and accused her of bullying and insulting her. She posted on her Instagram stories stating that one would need to have proper documentation while dealing with Nigerian designers.

See Deola's response below:

See the dress Deola Sagoe made for Hafsah below:

Fans react to Hafsah's dress

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Hafsah's dress below:

