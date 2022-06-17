Popular Nigerian socialite, Nkiru Anumudu, recently celebrated her 55th birthday party in grand style

The fashionista who is the wife of late business mogul Willie Anumudu, has been known for her interesting sense of style

Nigerian high-society queen, Nkiru Anumudu, turned a year older and threw a bash in honour of her new age.

The Lagos socialite marked her 55th birthday in style/ Credit: @ozinna

The now-55-year-old widow of billionaire businessman, the Chairman of Globe Motor, Willie Anumudu, threw a birthday bash to celebrate and the party was attended by family and friends.

Check out four looks below:

1. Nkiru Anumudu in animal print

The socialite dazzled in a tiered animal print maxi dress with sheer underlining around the sleeves and bust areas.

The socialite paired the look with an oxblood leafy headgear over her blonde hair.

2. Nkiru Anumudu in coordinating set

Here, the blonde-hair-loving fashionista sported a pink dress with blue prints.

The Boubou-like dress featured a fringed hemline alongside a matching headband and a cute purse. She rocked clear heeled-slippers.

3. Nkiru Anumudu in monochrome

For socialite Nkiru, looking good is good business and she certainly doesn't play with her looks.

Here, she rocks a neon-coloured ensemble featuring a wide-brimmed hat and a coat-like dress with side slits. She paired the look with some high-platform red shoes.

4. Nkiru Anumudu in rainbow set

It appears that asides from a love for blonde hair, Nkiru also has an affinity for matching outfits with her accessories.

Here, she rocked a multicoloured maxi dress with a matching bucket hat and a tote bag.

