A lady Victory Orode has shared her thoughts about how brides should reward asoebi ladies who turned up for their wedding

She noted that it wasn't easy to buy fabrics worth tens of thousands of naira in this present economy

Nevertheless, she stated that those who buy the fabrics and still pay tailors to make the beautiful styles should get something tangible as gifts

A lady Victory Orode, has shared a piece of advice to intending brides on how they should treat their asoebi ladies.

Asoebi lady complains about the low quality of gifts bride give during their wedding. Image credit: @vickyblack201

According to her, asoebi ladies spice up the occasion and it was only normal to give them nice gifts/souvenirs when they showed up to support the bride.

She said at times, one has to buy asoebi of over N30k and still pay fashion designers to make classy styles.

The lady flaunted her beautiful asoebi outfit and noted that she spent money to look good. Hence, brides should do better.

Several netizens supported her claim while others said buying asoebi is a way of supporting the couple. Hence, she should not complain.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the asoebi lady's video

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to her video below:

@she_is_nigerian:

"Who forced you to buy asoebi? After spending so much on food, drinks, and all you expect them to still give you souvenirs? Them use souvenir do una for naija ni?"

@teeto__olayeni:

"This is an issue that should be seriously addressed. And thanks to brides that give good and worthy gifts too."

@okm_herbal:

"She has a point. Friends that show up and show up well for you should be appreciated."

@tzsandee'

"But she’s not lying if you look at it well, to whom much is given a whole lot is also expected."

@christabel.george7:

"I thought buying asoebi is part of support to the couple? You don't need to complain about whatever they give you as a souvenir, just support them in your way and leave the rest

@flawless__highlights:

"Dem give you small gifts you no happy. At some parties, you do not see food, drinks, or souvenirs. Na survival of fittest, you go see food chop."

