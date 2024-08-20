A hairstylist proved that she has no limits to the people she makes lace frontal wigs for as she styled the hair of a one-year-old girl

The little girl was not comfortable with the process of making her hair and she cried at intervals

It was a stressful process for the hairstylist who changed to different positions to achieve her desired result on the little girl's hair

A hairstylist got the attention of netizens after a video of her fixing a lace frontal wig on a one-year-old girl trended online.

A hairstylist fixes a lace frontal wig on a child. Image credit: @instablog9japbm

Source: Instagram

The process was a stressful one for the hairstylist as the child expressed discomfort while getting her hair done.

In the video shared by @instablog9japbm on Instagram, she praised her work as she fixed the wig on the child's hair and parted it stylishly. The little girl turned her head at intervals, and positions were shifted to ensure that her hair was completed.

After the hairstylist was through with the child's hair, she praised her work although the child was in tears.

Several netizens said the hairstyle was fine but it was not proper for a little child.

Reactions trail the child's hairstyle

Several netizens have shared their take on the child's hairstyle. See some of the comments below:

@chi_.omaa:

"It looks pretty on her, but let kids be kids please!"

@_____theoyinlola___:

"This is rubbish even me as an adult frontal dey stress me for head! Let babies be babies."

@adeoluolatomide:

"When Pablo and Pablet come together to make a baby, you will know. Let kids be kids for goodness sake!"

@mz__yemmy:

"Her mama needs to be arrested."

@rosythrone:

"It looks good on her no cap but it’s obvious she’s so uncomfortable, let kids be kids."

