A lady got the attention of netizens after she shared how much it cost her to turn up for a wedding

According to the makeup artist, she spent N3.8 million to attend the memorable event in Lagos rocking a gorgeous pink outfit

She combined her attire with silver shoes, a stylish hand fan, pink 'gele', and jewelleries worth N1, 452, 800, among other items

A makeup artist has opened up on how she had to empty her savings account to attend a wedding party in Lagos.

She rocked a glamorous traditional pink outfit which she blended with classy silver shoes, pink 'gele', stylish hand fan, and expensive jewellery.

In the video shared on her Instagram page @thowbie_makeovers, the beautician noted that she spent N1, 452, 800 for her jewellery.

Her pink dress was designed by Classique Signature and it cost her N450k. Her 'gele' cost her N50k while her luxurious hair took N800k from her account.

She went for Amina Muaddi shoes that cost her N890k which she complemented with a silver and pink hand fan worth N20k and makeup N50k. According to her iconic bag is new and she was scared to post the amount she bought it.

To smell good, she used the perfume she had and she displayed the different angles of her attire as she sprayed the fragrance on her body.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

Several reactions have trailed the cost of the lady's look to the wedding. See some of the comments below:

@_zzy_baby_:

"For this cassava leaf dress?"

@arikeeee_:

"I'm sorry but something is just off. Probably the dress or makeup."

@kennymartins26:

"With all the money spent she still looks like ojuju Calabar."

@chinny_005:

"Imagine spending all that money and nobody still notices you at the wedding."

@leesfashion__:

"She looks good. Make una no dey lie. The money cost but she fine abeg make una talk truth!"

@hrh_kingdiamond:

"Sorry, you don’t look 100k in everything. No shades just my truth."

