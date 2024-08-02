A lady shared what she went through because she desired a lip blush to change the colour of her lips

She stated that her lips were dark and also felt she had one of the smallest lips one could think of

When she visited the beautician to work on her lips, the lady did a poor job which landed her in the hospital

A lady identified as Ray got netizens talking after she shared her sad journey of getting a lip blush because she wasn't comfortable with her dark lips.

Lady displays the outcome of her lips blush. Image credit: @bigrayee

Source: TikTok

She visited a makeup artist who was recommended by her friend. The beautician went to work immediately after Ray had paid her the cost of her services.

After she was through with the lip blush process, she noticed her lips started increasing in size. Although she brought the attention of the beautician to it, she was assured that the effect was normal.

Ray got home and noticed that her lips were bigger and it got her worried. She contacted her friend and noted that she would go back to the beautician which she did and demanded a refund.

She (@biyrayee on TikTok) later went to the hospital to get her lips reversed to their original position. According to her, the doctors did a perfect job and she was now noticing tremendous changes on her lips.

However, she advised netizens not to make the same mistake and admonished them to avoid lip blush.

Watch her video below:

Netizens react to lady's video about lip blush

Some social media users have shared their take on the lady's lip blush. See some of the comments below:

@monisola237:

"Baby girl oya lipopo."

@a.n.i.k.e.c:

"She’s supposed to lead the protest, the girl is mouthed."

@de_ouse:

"Mouthpiece of the gods."

@evelyncute22:

"Her normal lip is extremely beautiful and perfect."

@merrydino:

"Oh no, She got the Mickey Mouse lips."

@chamtiskillshub:

"Being broke has saved me from making a lot of funny decisions sha."

@jannysmilez:

"Sorry for the laughs. The mouth be like 500 naira kpomo."

Lady gets taunted for her big lips

Legit.ng earlier reacted that a Nigerian lady with natural big lips had taken to social media to flaunt it with pride as she recalled how it affected her while growing up.

According to the lady, people mocked her for her lips which made her angry and depressed, but not anymore.

Tagging it a flaw, the beautiful lady said she had come to embrace it and no longer cares what anyone thinks of it.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng