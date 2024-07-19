Students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, showed up prepared for their costume day in creative apparel

There was no limit to what they rocked as they went overboard in their looks that depicted various characters

The outfits ranged from what was worn by native doctors, prisoners, air hostesses, comedian Oga Sabinus, and clowns, among others

The costume day of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun state, was an interesting showcase of different personalities.

Some students used the opportunity to depict their favourite characters, while others decided to go wild in their looks.

Some female students wore air hostesses' outfits, and it was beautiful to watch. Some students depicted the looks of prisoners as they turned up in orange khaki attire.

Laughter filled the hearts of netizens as they saw a student wear the popular blue shirt of skit maker Mr Funny, aka Sabinus, among the photos shared by @9japarrothq on X.

A young man also wore a red shirt with traditional decorations usually associated with native doctors (babalawos).

The men who demand money from motor park drivers also had their characters depicted by the students. Catholic nuns, among other characters, were not left out.

The students' creative costumes gathered several reactions online.

See the students' outfits in the slides below:

Reactions to FUNAAB students' outfits

Some netizens have shared their takes on the students' costume day outfits. See some of the comments below:

@miz_edidiong:

"The last one (original and replica) look the same."

@babatundepreciousfeyikemi:

"Especially the air hostess."

@bee_wigsnweaves:

"No be Blord wear prison uniform so?"

@_bumdor:

"I’m proud to be an ex-Funaabite, they ate and left no crumbs."

@goofy_nene:

"Layi haha…the person nailed it…and poco loko too."

@racheal_ojo26:

"Like. they want far."

@reviews_withgina:

"Awww, they tried. Creativity at its peak."

@just_theoluwadolapo:

"That woman king no dey abeg."

