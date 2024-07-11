A lady caused uproar online after she wore a face mask carefully and aligned every angle to her face

She made several adjustments to the mask's eyebrows, and lipstick, and ensured that it aligned with her face

When she wanted to take it off, she had some challenges and had to do it carefully to prevent it from causing damage to her face

A lady showed the latest innovation in makeup and how applying powder and other beauty products directly on one's face can be avoided.

She showed the process of wearing a makeup face mask. Gently, she wore the fashion item and adjusted it to suit the different areas of her face.

The powder shade and the complexion of the lady were different and it was obvious when she began to take off the makeup mask.

Some parts of the mask were glued to her face and she expressed discomfort as she tried to take it off. After a while, she was able to take it off in the video shared by @wisdomblogg on Instagram.

Several netizens were displeased with the innovation and shared their thoughts about the mask.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the makeup mask

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions about the makeup mask below:

@ebony_christyemma:

"Please stop all this nonsense na. Our beautiful beauty is more precious and glamorous than those foolish images given artificially."

@classy_jeph1:

"This is wickedness from this ladies. You all have to stop this."

@eddyjoniel12

"Omo, nothing wey these people nor fit do just to take deceive people… I fear more today as I see this one."

@mnatireborn:

"What in the ghost movie is this?

@imhypnotize:

"I prefer this to no natural look, they should continue using ateko."

@florenceonuorah:

"This is painful."

@sidney_leo:

"Menstrual pain no reach una again?"

@faslet9015:

"Hmm is this not too painful.?

@sgodwin946:

"Ha. Omo my gender matter tire me."

@mr_bawa_real_real:

"Mission impossible."

@ale_bafson:

"This is terrible. Women wahala."

