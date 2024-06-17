Skit maker Erhiaka Edgar, aka Check Edgar, loves to shop online and offline though he enjoys buying his items online

He is a focused content creator who uses diverse means to make people laugh including storytelling and sketches

In this chat with Legit. ng, he also spoke about those who have contributed to his growth in the industry

In a bid to grow his social media presence, skit maker Edgar Erhiaka, aka Check Edgar, has been consistent with delivering quality content online.

His voice is his talent and he uses it to create the kind of skits he desires. In this chat with Legit.ng, he revealed the method he prefers while shopping.

What is the focus of Edgar's content?

The skit maker noted that making people laugh is the basis of his content. He achieves this through storytelling, and social experiments, among other ways.

"As a content creator, I focus on making people laugh with funny takes on social events and celebrities. I aim to entertain and inform my listeners with humour and storytelling. I post regularly to keep my audience engaged, and I always look for ways to improve based on their feedback. My niche includes social experiments, storytelling, comedy sketches, and the like. I also write parody news for people who love to read comedy instead."

I enjoy online shopping - Edgar states

Speaking about his method of shopping, the funnyman said he usually buys his items online and offline.

"I enjoy shopping online because it's convenient and offers a wide variety of options. However, I also like shopping offline when I want to see and feel the products in person, especially for things like clothes or groceries. I am too skinny to trust those online vendors."

Edgar speaks on his cheerleaders

One needs the support of friends, family, and fans when expanding a brand and Edgar has it all.

"My biggest cheerleaders are my loyal listeners. I call them Check Mates. Then, my friends, and family. My listeners keep me motivated with their positive feedback and engagement. My friends and family support me by sharing my content and offering encouragement. Their support means the world to me and keeps me inspired to create more."

Edgar speaks on his big break

Legit.ng earlier reported that Check Edgar creates content using his voice, and it has become a trademark for his brand.

Unlike some of his colleagues who can be identified with their special outfits, he said he doesn't have any.

Check Edgar also spoke to Legit.ng about how he established himself in the industry and grew his fan base over the years.

