Birthdays are significant for individuals and actress Halima Abubakar does not take hers for granted

She marked her 39th birthday by rocking two breathtaking outfits and complemented them with classy accessories

The role interpreter was grateful for a new age and her fans on social media celebrated with her

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, expressed gratitude as she clocked a new age on Wednesday, June 12.

Halima Abubakar looks glamorous in her attire. Image credit: @halimabubakar

Source: Instagram

The 39-year-old wore a peach dress that was stylishly wrapped around her from her hips down to her feet.

She wore an exquisite crown that beautifully sat on her head and matched her attire. Her look was incomplete without her gold necklace and earrings which made her look regal.

The birthday girl wore mild makeup and posed differently for her photoshoot session.

Her second birthday outfit saw her wearing a multi-coloured flowery dress that made her fans blush at her. She was still thankful that she was seeing another age and her fans joined her in the celebration mood.

See her photos below

Fans and colleagues celebrate Halima's birthday

Several fans and colleagues of the Nollywood actress including Bolanle Ninolowo have taken to social media to celebrate her. See some of their comments below:

@iamnino_b:

"Happy birthday Lima."

@vincentenyeama001:

"Happy birthday my dear. God bless your new age."

@truthomobusy_:

"Happy special birthday dear. Wishing you love and light always."

9thavenuecollections:

"Happy birthday beautiful. God bless and preserve you always."

@the_pridee_:

"Happy birthday, ma. I wish you a long life and prosperity. May God perfect all that concerns you. Have a wonderful birthday, ma."

@ucheogbodo:

"Happy birthday."

@abenaghanaofficial:

"Happy birthday Queen. Keep shinning."

@ruggedybaba:

"Abuu! Happy birthday my person. God bless your new age."

@agborqueeneth:

"Today is all about Queen Hali Boo."

Halima Abubakar returns to film set

Legit.ng earlier reported that Halima was back to shooting movies after being away.

Recall that the movie star was battling with undisclosed health challenges for years, but she now appears to have recovered.

Abubakar shared a series of snaps online of herself on a movie set and also explained her progress.

