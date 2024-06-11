Several stylists have copied the outfit worn by Osas Ighodaro at the AMVCA 2024 and another one has given netizens her version

In a video, she showed the process she took to bring the style to reality, from the drawing process to the finishing design

She made a good attempt with the dress and had several netizens rating her style, while some people said they were tired of it

A fashion designer showed how well she could recreate the dress worn by Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA 2024).

Osas Ighodaro looks stunning in her dress. Image credit: @officialosas

Source: Instagram

She (@bblaircouture02 on Instagram) displayed this when she started the process by sketching the creative style on paper to suit her taste in a video.

Recall that the original outfit was made by celebrity fashion designer Veekee James. She paid every attention to detail and the dress has not stopped trending.

The copied version looked beautiful though the body of the client and the actress were quite different.

Regardless, some netizens stated that making too many copies version of the dress is making it look cheap.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the copied dress

Several Instagram users have shared their thoughts on the recreated style of Osas Ighodaro's dress. Legit.ng has compiled the comments below:

@porcholori:

"They're making the style look so cheap."

@happyadamu_ripiye:

"You did well e no easy. Well done."

@catherineekanem:

"This is not the only dress on AMVCA. Can it rest? Make una try Toke own na or Uche own."

@bam.babycity:

"You did so well. Now this is what I call Inspiration, and it turned out lovely. Well done."

@kefas_precious_:

"You try but I prefer the original version."

@eldimaafashion:

"It’s a nice effort but let’s try to be original and not recreate exact designs. Inspirations like @veekee_james are great but be inspired not copy. Good effort."

Lady orders Osas Ighodaro's lovely dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady had gotten the applause of netizens after she showed off the dress she ordered from her fashion designer and what she got.

In a video that she shared online, she asked her stylist to make a replica of actress Osas Ighodaro's dress for the AMVCA 2022.

What she got looked similar and beautiful, and many people commended the fashion designer for her creative work.

