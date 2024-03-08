Actor Bigvai Jokotoye has revealed how he likes to dress and what his favourite fashion accessory is

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also spoke about his decision to repeat clothes in public even though he is a celebrity

He further shared the fashion item he cannot be caught wearing, and his love for English wear, among other issues

Popular Nollywood actor Bigvai Jokotoye has revealed that he is a lover of simplicity and he usually desires to always wear simple outfits.

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also noted that he would be caught repeating his outfits in public because he bought them with his money, among other issues.

What influences Bigvai's fashion style?

The actor said that how society addresses people when they wear certain attire, affects his fashion style. He said:

"One will be addressed the way one dresses. So, I try my best to look good all the time, though in a simple way."

He added that though some of his colleagues do not wear their clothes repeatedly in public, he can repeat his. In his words:

"Well, I don't belong to that school of thought. I repeat clothes because I bought them with my money and I don't believe I should wear it once and trash it. I have friends that are rich and I have seen them repeatedly wearing same clothes, who am I then?"

I love eye glasses - Bigvai admits

The movie star may not be a lover of jewellries but he said he likes eye glasses. He also revealed his preference between traditional attire and English wear."

"I would say my favourite fashion accessory is glasses. I can't be caught wearing a ring. Between English wear and traditional outfits, I would say English because we really don't have simple traditional wear and I like looking simple."

Bigvai Jokotoye welcomes child

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bigvai had taken to social media with announcement of the birth of his second child.

The movie star who expressed gratitude to God shared photos shortly after the arrival of his bundle of joy.

Colleagues of the actor took over the comment section with congratulatory messages for the latest daddy in town.

