A video of a bride's makeup transformation process has gone viral on social media

In the trending video, the beautiful bride is seen getting her face made up by her glam squad

The video attracted numerous comments from social media, many of whom have complimented the bride

A beautiful bride caught the attention of many social media users after a video from her wedding surfaced online.

The bride's skin has attracted compliments across the internet Credit: @weddingdigestnaija

In the clip posted by wedding blogger, @weddingdigestnaija, the bride gets her face glammed up.

The beginning sees her with a glowing natural face and then by the end of the clip, we see the blushing bride rocking an amazing face beat.

Watch the video below:

Social media users compliment bride over her glowing skin

sweetietams_remote:

"This bride is a natural barbie.. She doesn't even need make up. Natural beauty."

sommie.theo:

"Not me wanting her to just wear her face bare."

dried_organic_ewedu:

"Honestly, she was more beautiful without the makeup."

habyke_27:

"She’s fine af . Even without make up."

adetutuadesida:

"The skin omg."

susan_throne:

"Skin is skinning…. The skin work."

kaykay8203:

"I need her skin care routine like immediately."

