Brazilian Grandfather Joo Stanganelli uses crochet to make children with vitiligo feel love and be represented in the society

Vitiligo is a skin disorder characterised by the loss of skin pigmentation in specific body locations, and the most challenging component is the segregation of those who live with it

The old man started crocheting in 2018 after having to stop working in a food business due to health difficulties

A Brazilian grandfather, Joo Stanganelli Junior, who suffers from vitiligo, sparked sweet reactions online for his skill in crocheting dolls with various body forms to represent his skin condition.

The non-contagious skin disorder vitiligo, characterised by splotchy areas lacking pigment, has affected Joo Stanganelli Junior for over half his life.

Brazilian Grandfather João Stanganelli uses the art of crochet to make dolls for children living with vitiligo Credit: @vovocrocheteiro

Source: Instagram

The elderly man started crocheting in 2018 after having to stop working in the food business due to health difficulties, he told PEOPLE.

Stanganelli created a handmade doll for his granddaughter that had vitiligo patches after becoming an expert in rug and animal designs so that she would never forget him.

According to him, his granddaughter was ecstatic, and Stanganelli was so pleased with his work that he posted a picture of it online. Stanganelli soon started receiving requests from people wishing to purchase their own.

"I feel blessed for the opportunity to bring a little encouragement to people," he told PEOPLE in Portuguese. "The response is always positive. I'm happy! [The kids] love the dolls and feel represented."

He has so far made over 200 unique dolls, some of which have special features like cochlear implants, baldness, or wheelchairs. Photos of his creations and Stanganelli wearing his recognisable broad grin while working on the dolls can be found on his Instagram account.

Netizens applaud Joo Stanganelli

Legit.ng captured the excitement Joo Stanganelli's initiative brought to the internet. See people's reactions below:

wkeithsharp:

"So cool. I had a friend with the condition and dated a lady with it too. They told me stories about not fitting in, bullies, etc. I truly felt for them. To me tho it was just who they were. No big deal. I look beyond skin tones."

squigglebottom84:

"We need more people in the world like this wonderful man. These are beautiful."

emmapurdy1:

"I have vitiligo and love this, simple sweet message- “it’s ok”."

regtennyson:

"That’s cool now we need action figures made like this and also with missing lims vets who gave ther all. E. T. C."

pamela_portcity:

:Sweetest thing I read today."

Source: Legit.ng