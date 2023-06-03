Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, wowed fans with new photos of her look to a recent wedding

Also among the fabulous guests was Iyabo Ojo, who glowed in a gorgeous ensemble

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how the two style queens slayed their asoebi styles

When it comes to asoebi fashion, best believe that is always a win when these two stars - Mercy Aigbe and Iyabo Ojo - are involved.

Photos of the stars slaying their asoebi looks Credit: @realmercyaigbe, @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood stars attended a wedding recently, and each took to social media to share photos of their looks.

Legit.ng shines a light on how these two film goddess slayed in different styles.

Mercy Aigbe slays in modest look

Now a converted Muslim, Mercy's approach to style remains modest and this is the approach she took with this asoebi look.

The gorgeous look which featured an illusion neckline and a corseted bodice, flattered her curves elegantly.

Iyabo Ojo in daring asoebi look

The curvy mother of two is not one to shy away from ultra-feminine styles and this time is no different.

She sported a dress with sheer sleeves, an illusion cutout bodice with a beaded bust area.

