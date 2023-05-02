Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, revealed that they are expecting their second child together

The couple debuted the pregnancy on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet, which saw Williams rocking a black and white dress

The couple have a 5-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr, who was born in September 2017

American tennis legend Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are set to become parents for the second time.

The couple attended the 2023 Met Gala in black and white ensembles, where they debuted their second pregnancy.

Photos of the couple. Credit: @serenawilliams

Source: Instagram

Williams took to her Instagram page to share photos where she confirmed the happy news.

She captioned the post:

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."

In one photo, the couple was standing next to one another, smiling, while in other pictures, she was seen cradling her baby bump.

Williams wore an exquisite fitted black gown with a white skirt, while her husband was seen in a classy black tuxedo.

Check out the photos below:

Fans congratulate Serena Williams over second pregnancy

thrift.tutyshoe:

"She stays winning on all grounds."

journopeace:

"This is soooo cool. Congratulations to them."

mr2damnpretti:

"Congratulation!!!!! Olympia gonna be a big sister!!!!"

erichechtman:

"Congratulations!!! So awesome, happy for Olympia!"

jacquiemb:

"You are so stunning! Congratulations!!! Thank you for being such a strong role model for my daughters and really for all of us!!!!"

