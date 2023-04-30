A video of two asoebi ladies has gone viral on social media due to the nature of their gorgeous ensembles

The beautiful and curvaceous ladies were seen elegantly dressed in classy dresses with one rocking a peplum

Many social media users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to shower them with compliments

While corsets may be dominating the fashion scene in Nigeria, there are some people who would rather ply a different fashion route.

A video currently trending on social media shows two ladies strutting their stuff in beautiful green ensembles.

Photos of the ladies in green asoebi dresses. Credit: @gele_by_segunlagos

Source: Instagram

In the video, one lady sports an embellished corset bodice dress with tulle sleeves and a sweetheart neckline.

The other lady, on the other hand, rocked a peplum top with tulle sleeves on one shoulder and pencil skirt.

Check out the video below:

Netizens compliment asoebi ladies in green

oladunni03:

"Yaaassssss bring back the peplum styles."

gloriaaworinde:

"They slayed decently."

beautybycalister:

"Chubby ladies are the prettiest They are really rich in melanin."

labush1:

"You can never go wrong with a peplum style."

beautybylqm:

"Here for the peplum and rich melanin."

arike_joks:

"Love their classy carriage "

avuekwe:

"now that's how to package the bo.obs properly and decently . I love everything I'm seeing."

officialbolanlebabs:

"Beautiful. Decent and Elegant."

Source: Legit.ng