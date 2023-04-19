A video depicts a woman struggling to enter her car due to the nature of her tall hairstyle

In the video, she attempted to get into the car by trying to bend the hair, much to her frustration

Many internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share funny comments

A video of a woman dressed in a traditional look has gotten social media users talking due to the nature of her style.

In the now-trending clip posted by @mufasatundeednut, the woman sported a tall hairstyle embellished with gold adornments.

However, she was unable to get into her car due to her tall hairstyle, which restricted her.

She attempted to get into the car by bending the hair, and though the video ended there, it remained unclear whether she comfortably drove the car with her head bent sideways.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of woman with tall hairstyle

excelhairlab:

"This hairstyle is mainly for celebrants only. From ur changing room the event hall. It’s not for you to drive or enter any car."

chioma4eva:

"This is beautiful though Aunty forgot to put entering into her car into consideration while making the hairstyle. Double wahala . Sorry Aunty but how we wan take resolve this issue now eeeeh... what women go through to beautify themselves and look good can be on another level oo."

quincy_focus:

"She's already used to trekking if not how can a car owner make this type of hairstyle."

teggyben:

"Simply cut the top and glue it back when you reach."

itztommyofficial:

"Make she go enter bike go where she they go na."

emmyfanton:

"How person way get car go dey do hair style wey dey take dey enter okada that one no be juju."

