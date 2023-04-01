Comedienne Warri Pikin, has taken to social media to celebrate her wedding anniversary with her beau

The entertainer channeled her inner fashionista, rocking a bejewelled yellow dress by fashion brand Somo By Somo

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija star, Liquorose celebrated her birthday, dressed in a lovely black look

Warri Pikin often likes to go for the tomboy, laidback fashion when she's performing on stage or in funny online skits.

However, when it comes to special occasions, the Nigerian comedienne never fails to remind fans that she's got things on luck down in the fashion department.

For her wedding anniversary, the entertainer blessed fans with new photos in which she showed off her God-given curvaceous body.

In the photos, she is seen posing with her husband, dressed in a stunning yellow dress from fashion brand, Somo By Somo.

The bejewelled lace dress featured a plunging neckline and purple detailing around the hips pouring into a side draping that accentuated her curves.

She wore her hair in a center-part low ponytail and adorned her ears with drop earrings.

Check out the photos below:

Source: Legit.ng