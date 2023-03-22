Mini dresses never go out of style as fashionistas with a penchant for leg-bearing looks continue to find ways to rock the trend regardless of the era.

In Nigeria, there are some celebrities who continue to serve major style goals on social media.

Legit.ng takes a look at how eight Big Brother Naija stars have pulled off the trend in style.

Photos of some BBNaija ladies in mini dresses. Credit: @beautytukura, @unusualphyna, @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

Check them out below:

1. Beauty in brown dress

The ex-Miss Nigeria drapes her gorgeous body in a brown silk dress in this photo.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The mini dress featured a one-shoulder sleeve and a choker neckline.

2. Tacha in purple and yellow fit

The fashionista is not one to shy away from showing skin and in this photo, it is no different.

She rocked a yellow blazer with ostrich feather cuffs and hemline, and paired it with a purple mini skirt.

3. Esther Biade in little black dress

The curvaceous reality TV star always makes it a point of duty to show off her curves.

Here, she rocked a black mini dress with a high neck and cutout long sleeves.

4. Mercy Eke in chic look

The 2019 reality star served it hot in classic baddie style.

Here, she paired a long-sleeve print sheer top with a micro mini skirt in white.

5. Modella rocks white dress

The 2022 reality TV star was a vision in white when she shared photos to celebrate the month of March.

Here, she rocked a mini dress with a drape detailing around one of the thin straps, accessorising with statement earrings and a pair of stylish heeled sandals.

6. Phyna dazzles in red dress

The 2022 winner is a vivacious star whose personality is reflected in this red mini dress.

The look featured a cutout neckline and long flared sleeves.

7. Cee-C in blue gown

The queen of ultra-feminine looks came through with another chic serve in this blue dress.

The look featured long flared sleeves and a high neckline.

8. Wathoni in black dress

The curvy mummy of one stays on top of her game when it comes to fashion and style.

Here, she sported a beautiful ruched black dress which appears to have been worn over a white round-neck t-shirt.

Mercy Eke's risque outfit at party attracts backlash

Mercy Eke sure knows how to get social media users talking, and this time is no different.

The 2019 Big Brother Naija star shared photos of her complete look at a themed birthday party, and some people are not impressed.

The look featured a pair of denim pants styled to look like they were worn inside out and a see-through bralette.

Source: Legit.ng